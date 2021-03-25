100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 26, 1921
• Plans and estimated costs on two systems for supplying Yankton with pure soft water will be submitted to the board of city commissioners by George T. Prince, consulting engineer at Omaha and water supply specialist.
• Any attempts to charge admission for Sunday ball games in Yankton county will be prosecuted, States Attorney Howard Warren announced this morning on his return from the law enforcement conferences of states attorneys with Attorney General Byron S. Payne at Huron Thursday.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 26, 1946
• Another change of business ownership was recorded here recently when Robert Rokusek, of Lake Andes, assumed proprietorship of the Yankton Shoe Shop at 305 Broadway from J.A. Vondracek, after purchasing the establishment. Vondracek has been operating the Yankton Shoe Shop here for the past 12 years, first at 102 East Third street before moving to the present location within the past two years.
• In keeping with the Lenten season, Mount Marty Junior College will present the drama “Barter” on Sunday evening, March 31. This four-act Lenten play, written by Urban Nagle, O.P., deals with the twenty-four hours preceding the crucifixion, when all Jerusalem was stirred to its depths.
50 Years Ago
Friday, March 26, 1971
• The 1971 Yankton College Program in World Understanding focusing on the American Indian will present Vernon Ashley, state coordinator of Indian affairs, on Tuesday, March 30. Ashley is a Sioux Indian who was born and reared on the Crow Creek Sioux Indian Reservation in central South Dakota. He reads, writes and speaks the Dakota language.
• The 73-60 loss to the Mitchell Kernels in the first round of the Section 5 basketball tournament couldn’t shake the shine off the great season that the Yankton Bucks recorded during the past year. For the third time in the past five years the Bucks were the champions of the Eastern South Dakota Conference, although they had to share the title with the Pierre Governors. Yankton wound up the regular season with a 16-3 mark.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 26, 1996
• Yankton began digging out from a vicious spring blizzard Monday that dumped just four inches of snow here – but left snow behind a wintry blur of five-foot snowdrifts and clogged roads. The storm hit the city hard late Sunday afternoon, and winds in excess of 50 miles an hour pummeled the region throughout the night.
• With $50,000 allocated in the 1996 budget, Yankton City Commissioners are considering locations for a second fire station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.