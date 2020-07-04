In Saturday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the state crossed the 7,000-case barrier with 50 new positive tests reported.
The state now has 7,028 known cases.
No new deaths were reported. The state toll remains at 97.
Locally, one new case was reported in Charles Mix (91 known cases), Hutchinson (14) and Union (133) counties.
Yankton County remained at 79 known cases with 71 recoveries.
Other statewide statistics included:
• Total Tests — 83,830 (+787)
• Active Cases — 869 (+37)
• Recoveries — 6,062 (+13)
• Hospitalizations — 689 ever hospitalized (+2); 54 currently hospitalized (-4)
In Nebraska, two new deaths were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Friday, bringing the state’s toll to 284.
There were 208 new cases reported, giving the state 19,660 known cases. Dixon County (Ponca) reported one new case, its 50th.
The state processed approximately 3,500 tests and has processed 187,808 tests overall. There have been 1,365 people ever hospitalized (+12), with 111 people currently hospitalized (-10). Recovered cases now stand at 14,900 (+178).
