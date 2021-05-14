It’s Still A Great Ride For Yankton Bus Driver

“The wheels on the bus go ‘round and ‘round …” and ‘round, and ‘round, and ‘round …’”
These wheels have gone ‘round for the past 40 years for Barb Fisher, who has been faithfully transporting children to and from school in Yankton every day on her school bus.
Fisher drove a large bus for 27 years and recalls years of transporting nearly 60 children to and from school twice a day and was one of the first drivers to drive the larger school buses later built to hold 77 passengers. Though the bus size became larger, she felt that driving it was a fairly simple transition with a slight change in maneuvering on corners and in driveways. Being responsible for more students didn’t faze her; she was known for children behaving well on her bus.
She later obtained her air brake license and soon added driving the activity bus to her routine. Fourteen years ago, she switched to driving the special education bus, which she enjoys the most, spending time with the children during her three routes per day.
Fisher literally knows her buses inside and out. She had years of experience before she even started her career as she and her family spent summers in their camper, converted from a school bus. In 1993, she started working at the bus shop in the summers and helped clean buses, repair seats, and perform some bus maintenance, including changing oil, filters, and greasing parts. She then incorporated driving bus for special education students that attended summer programs.
She talked about the current COVID pandemic that has created changes for everyone, students and drivers included. Since she only has six children on her bus at a time, it’s easier for her to assure social distancing. She smiled as she explained that her bus children are great about abiding by mask and seatbelt rules.
“I’ve got great parents,” she stated, seeing that these children started by learning great manners at home.
Each driver takes time after each route to sanitize the buses, with supplies fully stocked for them, along with their routine duties of performing a bus inspection before they begin their route. This is only one of the many changes that she’s seen throughout her career.
The biggest change that she’s grateful for is the locked bus barn that was built several years ago. Aside from more storage space for buses and drivers alike, it’s removed chances of vandalism to the vehicles and eliminated the extra time needed to let the diesel-powered buses warm up before the route. She gave a tour of the bus barn and one could quickly see what a great benefit it is for the drivers, having eliminated several challenges they previously faced.
She talked about the different routes she has had in the past. Interestingly, she drove some routes near my home place and had some of my classmates on her route. It was fun to reminisce with her about some of the bus drivers that I had, whom she worked alongside with. The farm route got us talking about being raised on a farm and we soon discovered some similar interests.
Fisher is attentive, a good listener with a warm personality, and it was apparent why the students developed a strong relationship and trust with her. She’s gained relationships with generations of family members and continues to keep in contact with former students.
Not only responsible for the children’s transportation and safety, she also takes on a parental role during her route and sees the children as her own. She reflected on how she has seen some of the children advance over the years and the relationships she’s created.
“You watch these kids like they were your own,” she smiled. “I like the little ones. You care for them like your kids, your grandkids.”
She shared an interesting tidbit that she learned while reading “Bus Drivers Only.” The three black lines on the sides of the bus are for more than appearance — they also provide an extra layer of protection. The bottom black line is placed at the floor of the bus, the middle line at the seat and the top line at the top of the seat and they indicate where there is a metal reinforcement built in.
With no intention of hanging up her keys anytime soon, she said she loves her job and will continue driving as long as she can.
She explained the “drive” behind her career, feeling that Yankton School District has been good to her during her career.
“Everyone is so supportive. All the teachers, principals, it’s been a whole family thing. Drivers get along so well…I just love it. I love the kids; it keeps me young,” she said. “They’ve been good to me. It’s been a great ride.”
