A notice titled “County Deed Records” has been mailed to several Yankton County homeowners, but it is actually a marketing ploy from an out of state company, according to Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff.

He wants people to know this notice was not sent from his office. He advises recipients to ignore the misleading mailer, which has also turned up in other states.

