A notice titled “County Deed Records” has been mailed to several Yankton County homeowners, but it is actually a marketing ploy from an out of state company, according to Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff.
He wants people to know this notice was not sent from his office. He advises recipients to ignore the misleading mailer, which has also turned up in other states.
The “Home Warranty Dept” notice claims to be “time sensitive” and requests “immediate response,” warning of a potential lapse in coverage. It also lists the homeowner’s address and lending institution and tells recipients to call an 888 phone number to purchase a home warranty “for uninterrupted protection.”
“I’ve heard from several area homeowners who received this notice in the last week and were concerned,” Hunhoff said. “My advice is disregard and shred it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.