100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 28, 1923
• Two lads about 12 and 14 years of age, Harvey Magera and Nieland Klug, reported to Sheriff James Foley yesterday afternoon that about three weeks ago while swimming in the Missouri River they had seen a body lying in the water of a slough on a sand bar just out from the Dakota bank near where the Yankton city sewer empties into the river. The boys were frightened and came home and told of their find but no one at the time seemed to think of the necessity of giving the information to the police.
• A complete and accurate history of South Dakota’s part in the recent World War, destined to occupy a high and permanent place in the literature of the state, is to be written by a Yankton author, Major Joseph Mills Hanson, according to arrangements completed at Pierre this week. Major Hanson returned yesterday from the capital, where he spent a week or 10 days attending the national guard encampment in the role of observer, and while there the agreement for the production was reached, Governor McMaster and Adjutant-General W. A. Hazle acting for the state.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 28, 1948
• A break-in at the Yankton High School auditorium early Sunday morning by three juveniles resulted in their appearance in juvenile court before County Judge Virgil D. Boyles this morning. One of the boys, who had been in trouble before, was committed to Plankinton Training School, while the other two youths were placed on probation by the court.
• Funeral services were held at the city hall in Scotland Friday afternoon for Reuben Orth, a veteran of World War II. The young man was one of the three sons of Mrs. Leondina Orth, all of whom served in the late war. He enlisted in the navy and died on shipboard in the Pacific area. He was buried on a small island in the Pacific and the body was returned for home burial last week. Dr. Rosemont of the Presbyterian church delivered the sermon, and full military rites were conducted by the V.F.W. and the American Legion.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 28, 1973
• In response to widespread publicity in local, area and national newspapers and magazines, the Adopted Grandparent Program at the University of South Dakota has received over 340 requests for information from 39 states, the District of Columbia, four Canadian provinces and Japan. The Adopted Grandparent Program, a visitation program founded at USD in 1969 by Patrick Norman of Rapid City and Joan Liebig of Frankfort, was designed to provide companionship to the forgotten, lonely aged in the Vermillion Nursing Home. Weekly visitation on a one-to-one, student-to-grandparent relationship was the foundation of the program.
• Police Chief James Simms said today that it is illegal to shoot fireworks in the city of Yankton and persons doing so may be arrested for disturbing the peace. Numerous complaints have already been received by police and Independence Day is still several days off, he said.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 28, 1998
• No paper
