100 Years Ago
Friday, September 24, 1920
• R.P. Stewart, assistant U.S. attorney general formerly of Sioux Falls, S.D., whose name was mentioned yesterday before the senate campaign fund investigating committee in connection with his attendance at the democratic national convention in San Francisco and his travel to that city at public expense, told the committee today that he went to the Pacific coast in connection with the prosecution of fraud cases.
• Big men with big voices, and masters of them, the Mountain Ash Welsh male concert choir came to Yankton last evening to properly open the season of good musical offerings of the year. And despite the rain the auditorium of the Congregational Church was well filled to greet them.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 24, 1945
• Fire of unknown origin completely destroyed the horse barn at Marty Mission this week. Loss is estimated at $1,000 and is partly covered by insurance. Five horses and several sets of harnesses were saved. The mission had recently installed a new fire pump and purchased new hose and its use saved the grain storage building nearby. The Wagner fire truck was called to the scene but the fire was in check when it arrived.
• Summer of 1945 made her exodus here yesterday with a not-so-summery high temperature reading of 69 degrees, and Autumn began today with a 7:00 a.m. reading of 46 degrees.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 24, 1970
• Tom Kostel, Yankton, constructs colonial “grandmother clocks” in a little hobby shop in the basement of his home at 204 Linn. The retired carpenter-farmer made several miniature clocks and plans to fashion another grandmother clock in Cherrywood soon.
• The Yankton Bucks will seek their fourth win in a row and will try to keep in contention for the ESD football title when they meet the Aberdeen Golden Eagles on Arickara Day in Yankton on Friday night. The Bucks are still smarting from the loss suffered in Aberdeen a year ago, a loss that put the Yankton team out of the championship picture after the earlier defeat by Huron, the eventual winner.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 24, 1995
• No paper
