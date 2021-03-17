The Rural Office of Community Services, Inc. (ROCS) of Wagner is providing free tax preparation services in South Eastern and South Central South Dakota.
Free tax preparation services are available to low-to-middle income taxpayers in the 20 county ROCS service area. Tax preparation and e-filing is conducted by IRS certified tax professionals.
Due to COVID, tax preparation is handled virtually, with drop off service available at the ROCS offices in Lake Andes, Mitchell, Wagner and Yankton. Once required paperwork is received, taxpayers will receive a phone call for an intake interview and to answer any questions.
• Lake Andes — 17 Park Ave, Lake Andes
• Wagner — 106 West Ave SW, Wagner
• Mitchell — 1307 N Main (call ahead for drop off time 605-996-9626)
• Yankton — 3113 Spruce – Kanner Building (call ahead for drop off time 605-665-4559)
To receive a tax preparation packet, contact ROCS at 384-3883.
