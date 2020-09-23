Yankton School District Considers Early Dismissal Day

In an online survey to parents Wednesday, the Yankton School District (YSD) floated the possibility of adding a weekly early dismissal day starting as soon as next week.
YSD is considering either a noon-Wednesday or noon-Friday dismissal. The survey is posted at www.surveymonkey.com/r/W6WKRLC and ends at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.
A message from Yankton Middle School Principal Todd Dvoracek at the top of the survey explains that the need to add an early dismissal day has to do with teacher availability for the district’s online learners.
“Our staff is doing an outstanding job teaching and working with students at school and students in our online program,” Dvoracek said. “In order for our staff to continue providing both, we must provide them with some additional time during the day.”
Also, an early dismissal would allow YSD custodial staff extra time to deep clean without students in the schools, he said.
The change, if approved by the school board, could go into effect as soon as Oct. 1 and would remain in effect until the end of the semester, though, depending on the situation in the schools, the early dismissal day could continue into the New Year.
“The Yankton Boys & Girls Club has agreed to open beginning at noon on the afternoon selected, which will help to accommodate childcare needs,” Dvoracek said. “We would like your input regarding this matter.”
Families are encouraged to take the survey and to contact their school principal(s) with any questions regarding the proposed change.
