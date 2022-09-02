The public is invited to come join in an afternoon “Singspiration” at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Scotland on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:30 p.m.

The afternoon hymn sing will be in the tradition of the Southeastern South Dakota Gospel Singing Convention. The public is invited to meet at the church, located two blocks west of the high school auditorium in Scotland.   

