The public is invited to come join in an afternoon “Singspiration” at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Scotland on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:30 p.m.
The afternoon hymn sing will be in the tradition of the Southeastern South Dakota Gospel Singing Convention. The public is invited to meet at the church, located two blocks west of the high school auditorium in Scotland.
This day will be a celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Baptist Church in Scotland, and a time of refreshments and fellowship will follow the singalong. Alan Ward of Viborg will lead the singing as he did through the years at the Singing Conventions. Plan to come, sing, take a turn at the piano, or just listen to the music.
For more information, call 605-212-9011.
