A pedestrian received minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.
According to a press release from the Yankton Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in the McDonald’s parking lot around 9:38 a.m. Thursday.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and no further details were available.
