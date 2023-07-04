The following activities are planned for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this weekend:
FRIDAY, JULY 7
• 4:30-6 p.m. — OWL PROWL: Learn some fun facts about owls, create an owl craft and view the owl nest on the beach. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
• 7-8 p.m. — CORPS OF ENGINEERS OWL PELLET PRESENTATION: Rangers from the Corp of Engineers will teach some fun facts using owl pellets. Meet at Pierson Ranch Amphitheatre
SATURDAY, JULY 8
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. 11 a.m. — ARCHERY: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton
• 2-3:30 p.m. — ROCK PAINTING: Create a beautiful rock to take home or share with others. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 7-7:30 p.m. — BEETLES SCAVENGER HUNT: Join the naturalists to learn some fun music facts from the past. Meet at the Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — KARAOKE IN THE PARK: Join the naturalists and the Chief White Crane Hosts to show off your musical talents and fill the campground with music. Meet at the Chief White Crane Amphitheatre.
SUNDAY, JULY 9
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
