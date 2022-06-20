The Wednesday Drive and Diners Car Club will be traveling to Big Hair Brewhaus in Hartington, Nebraska, on Wednesday, June 22. Drivers will meet at the north end of the Yankton Mall parking lot at 5:30 p.m. and leave for Hartington at 6 p.m.
Anyone with a specialty vehicle, muscle car, etc., is welcome. No dues are required for this club.
Contact Joe or Tracy Mitchell at 605-661-4112 or 605-760-9651 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.