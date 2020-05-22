South Dakota reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in Friday’s update from the state.
There were 1,040 tests results announced, for a test infection rate of 10.2%.
During a media briefing Friday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the two new deaths were in Minnehaha County (Sioux Falls). The state has now recorded 50 deaths due to COVID-19.
Locally, Union County (Elk Point) recorded four new positive tests, giving it 73 known cases overall.
Yankton County reported one new case, its 45th overall.
Bon Homme (Tyndall) and Charles Mix counties also reported new positive tests. They now have had five and 11 known cases, respectively.
Statewide, South Dakota has 4,356 known cases and has processed 32,344 tests for a test infection rate of 13.4%.
Nine new hospitalizations were reported, giving South Dakota a total of 351 during the pandemic. There are 83 people currently hospitalized as of Friday.
There were 122 new recovered cases reported, giving the state 3,267 total. There are 1,039 active cases.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported five more COVID-19 deaths, giving it 143 overall.
On the Department of Health and Human Services website late Thursday night, there were 303 new cases reported and approximately 2,800 tests processed. Overall, the state has 11,425 known cases on 78,654 processed tests for a test infection rate of 14.5%.
No new cases were reported in either Cedar (Hartington) or Knox (Center) counties. Cedar has had six positive tests on 83 total tests, and Knox has had eight positive cases on 118 total tests.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), one new death was reported Friday, giving it 26 overall. The county reported 43 new positive tests for a total of 2,462 known cases and 9,498 positive tests for a test infection rate of 25.9%.
For area South Dakota counties, here is a recap of the positive cases, recovered cases and negative tests. (Total hospitalizations are noted in parentheses.)
• Bon Homme County — 5 positive tests, 4 recovered cases, 159 negative tests (1 hospitalization)
• Charles Mix — 11 / 5 / 173 (5)
• Clay — 15 / 12 / 265 (2)
• Douglas — 1 / 1 / 53
• Hutchinson — 3 / 3 / 144
• Turner — 22 / 17 / 238 (2)
• Union — 73 / 51 / 461 (3)
• Yankton — 45 / 31 / 708 (3)
