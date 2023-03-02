Suspect Faces Murder Charge

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Louisiana man faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday north of Hartington, Nebraska.
The suspect has been identified as David Phillips Jr., 20, of Kenner, Louisiana. He was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
He remains lodged in the Cedar County Jail at Hartington.
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is conducting the ongoing investigation into the incident at the request of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office.
Phillips Jr. has been charged with second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, according to a NSP release.
Nebraska state statutes define each crime and the possible punishment.
• Second-degree murder occurs when any person causes the death of a person intentionally, but without premeditation.
The Class IB felony carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison.
• Possession of a stolen firearm occurs when any person possesses, receives, retains or disposes of a stolen firearm, knowing it has been or believing it has been stolen unless the firearm is possessed, received, retained or disposed of with intent to restore it to the owners.
The Class IIA felony carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
• The use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony occurs when any person uses a firearm, a knife, brass or iron knuckles or any other deadly weapon to commit any felony which may be prosecuted in a Nebraska court.
The use of a deadly weapon, which is a firearm, to commit a felony is a Class IC felony, punishable by five to 50 years in prison.
As of late Thursday afternoon, no charges or other paperwork had been filed with the clerk’s offices for the Cedar County Court and the Cedar County District Court.
Also, the Nebraska state court calendar didn’t list any upcoming court appearances for Phillips Jr..
Authorities have not released information on whether they are pursuing other suspects.
The NSP released more information Thursday afternoon on the shooting in rural Cedar County.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday. They responded to the scene, which was a tower work site near the intersection of Highway 57 and 885 Road, approximately two miles north of Hartington.
Several crew members working on the tower were present at the time of the shooting. Other crew members attempted life-saving measures on the victim.
The victim was transported to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Based on preliminary findings, investigators believe the shooting occurred during a workplace argument between the suspect and the victim.
The Press & Dakotan contacted the Nebraska Attorney General’s office Thursday on whether the state would prosecute the homicide case. An AG spokeswoman did not have an immediate response but indicated she expected to learn more information today (Friday).
The Press & Dakotan contacted the Cedar County Attorney’s office shortly after the arrest Wednesday but has not received a response at this time.
In Nebraska, criminal cases generally originate in the county court. Defendants can request a preliminary hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to bind the accused over to trial in district court.
In some cases, the prosecution will file charges directly in district court.
This is a developing story. Follow the Press & Dakotan for more updates online, on social media and in print.
