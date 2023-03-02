Suspect Faces Murder Charge

David Phillips Jr.

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Louisiana man faces three charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday north of Hartington, Nebraska.

The suspect has been identified as David Phillips Jr., 20, of Kenner, Louisiana. He was taken into custody by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

