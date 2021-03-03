World Day Of Prayer Observance Slated Friday At Yankton’s Trinity Lutheran Church

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankton’s annual World Day of Prayer (WDP) observance is on this year, but in a new, safer location.
The 2021 event will be held at noon Friday, March 5, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 403 Broadway Ave. Masks are available and must be worn, and those not in family groups are asked to social distance.
Until this year, Yankton’s WDP has taken place in the Sister James Care Center at Majestic Bluffs. Last year, when the novel coronavirus arrived in the U.S., administrators placed that facility under lockdown in accordance with their COVID safety plan. Since then, the nursing home has been off limits to the general public with gatherings strictly limited to just a few socially-distanced individuals.
Now, many nursing home residents and staff have been vaccinated, but because new residents may not have gotten the vaccine, public events are still out of the question.
“This is a big change for us,” event organizer Veronica Trezona told the Press & Dakotan. “Trinity Lutheran gracefully said, ‘You can have it in our sanctuary,’ and they have figured it out so that 100 people can be seated in there.”
The event is organized by Church Women United, a group that comprises eight of Yankton’s church communities, including Sacred Heart Parish, Saint Benedict Parish, First United Methodist, Trinity Lutheran Church, Christ Episcopal Church, Peace Church, UCC Church and Sacred Heart Monastery, Trezona said.
“World Day of Prayer is older than Church Women United, but we have been doing the local event since we were formed in 1941, and this is one of our big events annually,” she noted.
Each year, organizers at the national level choose a group for whom they pray and raise donations. The event aims to educate and raise awareness about the chosen group’s struggle, Trezona said.
Friday’s observance was written by women from the Republic of Vanuatu, a nation comprised of about 80 islands in the South Pacific that received its independence from England and France in 1980.
In Vanuatu, women represent 40% of the labor force and are typically full-time homemakers, caring for children, the elderly, people with disabilities and other family members. Because of this, women remain more susceptible to hazards brought on by poverty, climate change, natural disasters and other livelihood stresses, according to the 2021 WDP Leaders’ Guide.
“There are two big cities, but the people who live on the islands away from those cities don’t get any education beyond high school — and it’s not free,” Trezona said. “Not very many women get educated. The men do, but not the women.”
Participants will see a video about Vanuatu, learn the life stories and challenges of several of its women and hear hymns sung by the women of Vanuatu.
“The songs are all songs from Vanuatu,” Trezona said. “Volunteer Jennifer Powell will be singing the songs because we don’t want a choir due to COVID.”
Powell will also narrate a slide presentation about Vanuatu, she said.
The theme for the event is: “Build on a Strong Foundation.” Matthew 7:24–27 and the promotional image for event is a painting by a native woman from Vanuatu that shows how the strong roots of the palm tree enable it to withstand the deadly storm.
“It shows a woman sheltering her baby, underneath a palm tree during a tropical storm,” Trezona said. “The waves crash over her, but the tree bends protectively over them.”
———
For more information, contact Veronica Trezona at (605) 660-5612 or visit: www.wdp-usa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.