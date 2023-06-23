A Growing Trend In South Dakota

Despite numerous housing projects in the works in South Dakota, including this upscale apartment complex in Summerset, the state is thousands of homes short in trying to satisfy demand for workforce housing and its growing population.

 Bart Pfankuch/South Dakota News Watch

A trend of surging domestic migration to South Dakota that began during the COVID-19 pandemic could put the state’s total population above 1 million residents as early as 2030.

That growth pattern runs counter to other Midwestern states and highlights the fact that more people are moving to South Dakota than leaving, and that women in the Mount Rushmore State are giving birth at a greater rate than the national average.

