An area bridge now bears the name of a fallen Yankton hero.
During a special ceremony at the Yankton County Government Center Saturday morning, the westbound Highway 50 bridge across the James River was re-designated the “SFC Richard L Schild Memorial Bridge” in honor of Schild who was killed in action on Dec. 4, 2005, while serving in Iraq with Battery C, 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery.
A light, steady rain wasn’t enough to deter nearly 200 people from attending the short ceremony.
In fact, Rich Schild’s brother Brooks Schild said the rain was almost a preference of his brother’s.
“Days like this cause us to smile,” Brooks said. “He would say, ‘If it ain’t raining, it ain’t training.’ So welcome to the military.”
He added that Rich would have loved seeing the community take time to honor the fallen.
“I’m quite sure Rich is smiling too, probably because he’s saying, ‘Really guys? You’re dedicating a bridge in my name?’” Brooks said. “He’d be honored. He’d be humbled today. Rich would not think all of this was necessary for him, but he did strongly believe that we need to remember and honor the fallen service men and women. He would want us to take a day like this — not just to remember him — but to remember all that have gone before him and all that have died in service to our country.”
The bridge naming is part of a joint effort between the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs (SDVA), the South Dakota Department of the Military and the South Dakota Department of Transportation to name state highway bridges after military veterans who have died in combat. The Schild Memorial Bridge marks the second bridge renamed as part of this program.
Last week, the Press & Dakotan reported that six dedications are being sought each year going forward.
SDVA Secretary Greg Whitlock also spoke at Saturday’s ceremony.
“What a great way to honor our veterans and share their respective stories,” Whitlock said. “The valiant courage, bravery and selflessness of our South Dakota men and women who have served and sacrificed will never be forgotten.”
He also noted Schild’s service to the community and country.
“Rich Schild dedicated and committed 150% to family, friends, service to his country, his state, his job and his community,” he said. “The word ‘no’ was not in his vocabulary. He had a ‘get ‘er done’ attitude.”
In addition to Brooks Schild and Greg Whitlock, Brig. Gen. Marshal Michels of the South Dakota Army National Guard and Yankton County Veteran’s Service Officer Michael McDonald also addressed the crowd.
Remarks had also been anticipated from Gov. Kristi Noem, but due to technical difficulties, this was not possible.
Following the remarks, Rich Schild’s children helped to unveil the signage that would later be placed at the bridge.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.