VERMILLION — Join the staff of the Vermillion Public Library for its April Lunch & Learn as they show participants how to use Google accounts to their fullest potential.
The program will take place Friday, April 1, at noon. Guests are welcome to bring their lunch; refreshments will be served. The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion.
This event will be held in person at the Vermillion Public Library, in the Kozak Room with the option to tune in on Zoom. Register online at bit.ly/VPLgoogle to join in on Zoom.
For questions email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
