• A report was received at 11:07 a.m. Saturday from Burgess Road.
• A report was received at 10:01 a.m. Saturday of a case of child abuse/neglect on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:22 p.m. of a possible stolen vehicle in W. 23rd St.
• A report was received at 7:07 p.m. Friday of the theft on some packages on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 6:55 p.m. Friday of the theft of a camera on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:07 p.m. Friday of a theft on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 5:38 p.m. Monday of a bike stolen on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:10 p.m. Sunday of a woman being assaulted on Summit St.
• A report was received at 5:50 p.m. Sunday of a domestic disturbance on Hidden Hollows Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.