VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) has announced the hiring of Rebecca Bailey as Interim Artistic Director.

The SDSF has grown considerably over the past several years, in spite of the pandemic. The board will be conducting a search for an executive director, who will oversee the business, financial and fundraising aspects of the company, and other staff positions as we enter a new phase of growth.

