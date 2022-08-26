VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) has announced the hiring of Rebecca Bailey as Interim Artistic Director.
The SDSF has grown considerably over the past several years, in spite of the pandemic. The board will be conducting a search for an executive director, who will oversee the business, financial and fundraising aspects of the company, and other staff positions as we enter a new phase of growth.
Eleven years after co-founding the SDSF, Chaya Gordon-Bland has stepped down as the executive artistic director. “The SDSF cannot thank Chaya enough for all the great work she did in starting the company, keeping it going, and helping it grow to national recognition,” the SDSF said in a press release.
Bailey is a two-time South Dakota graduate, having received her BS in Theatre from South Dakota State University and her MFA in Directing from the University of South Dakota. She previously directed “The Comedy of Errors” for SDSF in 2017 in addition to other education and outreach work and serving on the Board of Directors for the past year.
She has spent the past four years serving as assistant professor of Theatre at The University of the Ozarks. This summer, she began a full-time position serving as the Education Program Director for the Arkansas Coalition Against Sexual Assault, where she will use theatrical techniques in training victim advocates and other first responders. In 2021, she received a Visionary Voice Award for her work.
Bailey also freelances as a director and movement/intimacy coach, having recently directed for the Prairie Repertory Theatre and the North Dakota Shakespeare Festival.
“South Dakota Shakespeare Festival has been an inspiration to me since I arrived in Vermillion. Chaya Gordon-Bland’s vision to bring professional and inclusive Shakespeare to the area has blossomed with the support of the community, university, and the board” Bailey said in the press release. “I am honored to continue being a part of SDSF in this new capacity. While we as a company are restructuring, we are excitedly planning a festival week that will look different but will certainly provide entertainment and be full of Shakespearean fun. Make sure to stay up to date so you can join us for the festival in 2023 to continue sharing in the magic SDSF brings to our area!”
To get more information about the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival, be sure to visit www.sdshakespearefestival.org or check it out on Facebook or Instagram.
