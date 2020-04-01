South Dakota Petition Filings Continue

The Yankton County Commission race has taken a sudden turn, as one candidate has apparently withdrawn a day after filing.
According to the South Dakota secretary of state’s website, Bruce Jensen of Yankton was listed as having his candidate petitions certified Tuesday. A check of the website Wednesday listed Jensen as having withdrawn from the race.
Jensen has formerly served on both the Yankton County Commission and the Yankton City Commission.
The remaining Yankton County Commission candidates are Republicans Don Kettering, Wanda Howey-Fox and Ward Youngblom and Democrat Bob Gleich, all of Yankton.
Kettering currently serves on the commission.
The Yankton City Commission candidates are listed as Ben Brunick, Bruce Viau, Stephanie Moser, Timothy Sean Wamble and Tony Maibaum.
Two area races were listed Wednesday with additional candidates.
• The Clay County Commission race now includes Republican James Bohnsack of Vermillion. He joins fellow Republican Travis Mockler of Centerville; Democrats Cynthia Aden, Elizabeth “Betty” Smith, Mark Winegar and Richard Hammond, all of Vermillion; and independent Glenn Pulse of Vermillion.
• For Union County coroner, Republican Jim J. Christenson of McCook Lake is now listed as a candidate, the only one in the race so far.
• The Vermillion school board candidates are listed as Carol Voss-Ward, Curt Kevin Cameron and Shane Nordyke.
