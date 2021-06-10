Nobody was hurt following an incident at Arby’s on the north side of Yankton Tuesday night.
Commander Todd Brandt of the Yankton Police Department told the Press & Dakotan Thursday that officers were summoned to Arby’s around 9 p.m. after a disorderly male individual had gone behind the counter and was causing issues with staff. There was mention that he might have had a weapon but that was not confirmed.
“Officers responded accordingly and were able to take the individual into custody without any injury to officers, civilians or the suspect,” Brandt said.
Brandt said he was unable to give further details on the suspect at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.