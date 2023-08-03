LINCOLN, Neb. — Across Nebraska, the summer weather can physically exhaust our bodies due to extended periods of time in the heat which can cause lethargy, lack of appetite, and dehydration. These physical side effects can negatively impact our mental health and overall wellness. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) urges Nebraskans to take a proactive approach to maintaining their mental health and well-being this summer.
“In Nebraska, we are lucky to enjoy warm weather, long days, and plenty of sunshine throughout our summer season,” said Tony Green, Interim Director of Behavioral Health for DHHS. “It is important to take proactive steps to make the most of your summer by focusing on your mental health, overall well-being, self-care, and taking time to do things that bring you joy.”
Summer is a perfect time to focus on self-care. Long sunny days and warmer weather provide many opportunities to adjust your routine and enjoy what the season has to offer.
Here are some ideas to focus on mental wellness this summer:
Spend time outside. A long walk or spending time relaxing outside is a great way to clear your mind and enjoy the warm summer weather.
Explore a local farmer’s market or community event. A trip to the farmer’s market can be a great opportunity to try new foods, purchase fresh and seasonal produce, and make new connections in your community.
Start a garden. Gardening can be a good way to enjoy the weather and can also decrease feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress.
Have a picnic. Enjoying a meal outside is an easy way to enjoy some fresh air, change up your daily routine, and is an activity you could enjoy by yourself or with friends and members of your family.
Try a new exercise. Exercise can help calm your mind and improve your mood. Some outdoor activities include hiking, jogging, tennis, pickleball, cycling, and swimming. Do not forget sunscreen and bug spray.
Start or continue a journal. Writing is a great way to express how you feel and check in with your emotions. Another idea of how to use a journal is to be a place to doodle and draw.
Reconnect with someone. Take a moment to call an old friend or catch up with a family member.
Practice mindfulness. Try meditation outdoors, list things you are thankful for, or create a summer bucket list. When feelings of anxiety or stress arise, close your eyes, and take five deep breaths, inhaling deeply through your nose and exhaling slowly through your mouth and focusing on the present moment.
Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis? Help is available. If you or a loved one need assistance, reach out to:
• The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – call, text, or chat 988
• Your faith-based leader, your healthcare professional, or your student health center on campus.
• Nebraska Family Helpline – Any question, any time. (888) 866-8660
• Rural Response Hotline, (800) 464-0258
• Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 (oprime dos para Español) or text TalkWithUs to 66746.
• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
• National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-4AChild (1-800-422-4453) or text 1-800-422-4453
• National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
