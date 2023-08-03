LINCOLN, Neb. — Across Nebraska, the summer weather can physically exhaust our bodies due to extended periods of time in the heat which can cause lethargy, lack of appetite, and dehydration. These physical side effects can negatively impact our mental health and overall wellness. The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) urges Nebraskans to take a proactive approach to maintaining their mental health and well-being this summer.

“In Nebraska, we are lucky to enjoy warm weather, long days, and plenty of sunshine throughout our summer season,” said Tony Green, Interim Director of Behavioral Health for DHHS. “It is important to take proactive steps to make the most of your summer by focusing on your mental health, overall well-being, self-care, and taking time to do things that bring you joy.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.