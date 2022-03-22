EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the third in a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The municipal election is April 12.
NAME: Stacey Nickels.
FAMILY: Been Married to Terry Nickels for 25 years and we have three teenage boys
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I have two master’s degrees, one in Social Work and one in Public Administration. I’ve worked in several human services fields but made a choice to leave corporate America 13 years ago to start my own business.
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: Served on many boards over the years.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Currently on the Board of Directors for Zoe Care, our new Pregnancy Resource Center in town.
• Why are you running?
I am running for city commission as we need more fiscally conservative voices representing individuals and business owners in this community.
• As medical cannabis establishments begin to open in Yankton and the surrounding area, what will you be watching for as this becomes a reality in the community?
I will be watching that we make the best decisions for our community and for the business owners taking on this new venture.
• Housing — especially workforce housing — has been a major need in Yankton for years. What is the City Commission’s role in bringing new housing opportunities to Yankton and what can the city do to make sure it’s affordable?
Housing isn’t affordable for anyone at this point and time. We as a community need to reduce the regulations and red tape and make it an advantageous opportunity for builders who are wanting to invest in more housing in Yankton.
• This year, the Legislature once again made headlines across the nation for considering legislation targeted at transgender youths (SB 46, HB 1005). In a time when Yankton is trying to attract more people from out-of-state, do you feel the state’s focus on social issues may harm or help this effort and how will you work to make sure that Yankton is a welcoming community for all?
We can be welcoming to all without making poor social issues for our kids. You don’t have to compromise standards like boys not being able to compete in girls’ sports or men not being able to go into a women’s restroom. Standing for what is right and for healthy boundaries is going to attract more people to our state, not turn them away.
• Additional thoughts?
I have made Yankton my home for over 30 years. I am a small business owner wanting to bring a conservative and fiscally responsible voice to the city commission. These are challenging times we are all facing, and we do not need to be burdened with more and more. I want to see less government regulations and the God-given rights of individuals and entrepreneurs respected and upheld. I look forward to serving you as the community of Yankton and no other entity or corporation.
