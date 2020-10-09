100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 10, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 10, 1945
• Thirty-eight game law violators, 32 of them from outside South Dakota, paid a total of $935 in fines and $194 in court costs in the first 10 days of the pheasant season, an Associated Press tabulation of wardens’ reports indicated Tuesday.
• Captain Roy H. Nielsen, Yankton, the first State University student to solo in the institution’s pilot training program in 1940 rang up another first when he piloted a B-17 in the first All-American heavy bomber raid on the Germans at Rouen, France, it was revealed here as Captain Nielsen came back to the University as a pre-medical student.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, October 10, 1970
• Mike Larson, the newest of 69 Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan carriers, has a special smile and a wave for his customers as he and other P&D contract “young businessmen” celebrate Newspaperboy Day, which today climaxes Newspaper Week.
• Nine alumni nominated by Yankton College have been selected for inclusion in the 1970 edition of Outstanding Young Men of America, according to an announcement from the publishers.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, October 10, 1995
• Gil Johnsson entranced about a dozen children Monday at the Yankton Community Library. The storyteller appeared at the Middle School and library, weaving tales for seventh graders and preschoolers and also giving yam-spinning hints to adults in an evening presentation.
• The week of Oct. 30 will begin the rotation of magazine collection into the River City Recycling Curbside program. Yankton City Commissioners approved the addition to the weekly collection at their meeting Monday night.
