100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 8, 1921
• Two young men from Ethan blew into Yankton yesterday in an Overland which, according to estimates, had recently set somebody back around $1100. They offered to sell it to any and all comers for $130. Chief Thomas was called and questioned the boys. The car, it seemed, belonged to their folks. And they were not so anxious to sell it after all – not here, anyway. They left town.
• The unemployment problem in Yankton has suddenly ceased to be a problem, according to the bosses on the bridge work. For a while they were besieged with applicants for jobs, but in these last few days not enough men have showed up to fill the jobs. As a result, there are four or five vacant jobs on the bridge today.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 8, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 8, 1971
• The first “Hirsch for U.S. Senate” Club in South Dakota was organized in Yankton County last night to promote the candidacy of Yankton Attorney Robert Hirsch for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate. More than 200 well-wishers attended an impromptu rally at the Black Steer last night.
• The Yankton Bucks will try to make their second outing of the year a winning one as they tackle the untried Norfolk Panthers in the final game of a long series between the two clubs. Norfolk has become a member of the newly-formed Apollo Conference in Eastern Nebraska and the league dates have made it impossible to continue the current series.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, September 8, 1996
• No paper
