Vermillion Police Look Into Child’s Death

VERMILLION — The Vermillion Police Department is investigating the death of a 1-year-old male child as suspicious, according to a news release posted on Facebook Monday evening.
The Vermillion Plain Talk contacted Police Chief Matt Betzen, who confirmed that the Facebook post was legitimate.
It reads:
“At 2:47 this afternoon, Vermillion Patrol Officers responded to a report of a child not breathing at a residence. Officers found a deceased one-year-old male.
“The cause of death and circumstances leading to the death are unknown and being investigated. Because of this, the investigation is being treated as a suspicious death. Vermillion Police and the Clay County Sheriff are conducting the investigation.
“No additional details are available for release currently.”
Betzen said more information may be shared publicly in the future as the investigation continues
