The Yankton County Fair will be held Aug. 3-5 on the Yankton County 4-H Grounds at 905 Whiting Drive.
The fair will again be hosting an Open Class Contest. Age divisions are:
• Youth — up to 14 years of age;
• Middle — 15 to 24 years of age;
• Adult — 25 to 70 years of age;
• Senior — 71+ years of age.
View the Open Class Book at: http://yankton4h.com/open- class/ or contact the 4-H Office at 605-665- 387 for a copy.
Entries will be accepted on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3-6 p.m. Entry fee per item is: Youth & Seniors $1; and Middle & Adults $2. Entries are capped at $20 per exhibitor.
Entries will be judged with ribbons given to first, second and third place in each class. A Best of Show will be picked in each department for Adults & Youth.
All Open Class items will be on display Aug. 4-5 during the County Fair. Entries will be released after 4 p.m. on Aug. 5.
