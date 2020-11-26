In an effort to ensure that local families who are food insecure have access to healthy foods, Southeast South Dakota Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) volunteers are encouraging local organizations to participate in a communitywide Martin Luther King Day of Service Project as part of the “United We Can, Food Drive + Sculpture Contest.”
This will be a creative way to collect food donations to benefit United Way Partner Agency, Yankton Food for Thought, while encouraging spirited competition amongst local organizations.
Each participating organization is asked to hold an internal food drive anytime during the month of December. Organizations will then use the food items collected to create 3-D sculptures. Sculptures will need to be completed by Jan. 8, 2021.
RSVP volunteers will then collect all donations, and judge each entry on site, during the week of MLK Day of Service. Photos of the structures will then be posted to the RSVP’s social media pages to be voted on as part of the People’s Choice Award. Winners will be announced on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program matches the personal interests and skills of volunteers 55 and over, with local nonprofits, government agencies, and proprietary health care facilities that have a critical need for volunteers. This gives the volunteer multiple opportunities to make an impact in our community through Disaster Relief, Economic Opportunity, Education, Environmental Stewardship, and Healthy Futures.
Each year RSVP spearheads the effort to encourage Americans to volunteer in their communities during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. On this day of service, RSVP considers it “A Day On, Not a Day Off,” by encouraging organizations and individuals to become engaged in service activities.
To participate in the “United We Can, Food Drive + Sculpture Contest,” register your organization by contacting Amanda Reisner, RSVP Project Coordinator at United Way of Greater Yankton, (605) 665-6766, amanda.r@yanktonunitedway.org. The deadline for registration is Dec. 1, 2020.
