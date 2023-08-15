Manitou of Yankton has announced its 2023 Gehl Scholarship winners:
• Megan Tramp ($2,000 winner)
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Manitou of Yankton has announced its 2023 Gehl Scholarship winners:
• Megan Tramp ($2,000 winner)
Megan is the daughter of Beth Tramp (Yankton). She will be attending South Dakota State University to study Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences. During her time in school, Megan participated in volleyball as the team captain, band, speech, softball and was class president. Some other academic achievements include National Honors Society and Student of the Term. Megan enjoys fishing, hunting, outdoors, baking and biking.
• Luke Gapp ($2,000 winner)
Luke is the son of Steve Gapp (Yankton). He is going to attend South Dakota State University to study Mechanical Engineering. While in school, he participated in basketball, band, golf and robotics. Some of Luke’s academic achievements include the National Honor Society and Regent’s Scholar. Luke was also an Honors Graduate. He enjoys camping, boating, rock climbing, hiking and traveling.
• Addison Stewart ($10,000 winner)
Addison is the son of Darwin Steward (Madison). He is going to attend Mitchell Technical College to study Radiologic Technology. In school, Addison participated in football, basketball, student council and was class president. Some of Addison’s academic achievements include National Honor Society, Regent Scholar, and the Presidential Academic Achievement Award. He enjoys hunting, fishing and baseball.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.