The Friends of the Yankton Community Library will be having a Mid-Summer Used Book Sale on the front lawn of the library, Saturday, July 15, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. It will feature a bag sale. You may fill a bag with used books of your choice for $3.
The rain date for this event is July 22.
