LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Education is committed to preparing and supporting quality teachers and other professional educators as a vital component of the NDE mission. As the nation recovers from the effects of the pandemic this is a critical time to support schools and the teachers that will lead Nebraska’s students into the future.

Every year, the NDE conducts the Teacher Vacancy Survey to determine Nebraska teacher shortages and what the district did to address those shortages. Shortage areas in Nebraska are reported to the US Department of Education for the next academic year and are used for federal loan forgiveness.

