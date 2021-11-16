Alleged Scotland Shooter Makes Second Court Appearance

The next steps in the trial process were hammered out Tuesday in a status hearing for the man accused of killing three people and injuring two others last week in Scotland.
Defendant Francis D. Lange faces three charges of first-degree murder, two charges of aggravated assault and one count of commission of a felony with a firearm after a shooting incident involving five victims at a house in Scotland Nov. 9.
Judge Cheryl Gering presided over Tuesday’s proceedings at the Bon Homme County Courthouse in Tyndall.
She asked prosecutors whether they planned to indict Lange or request a preliminary hearing.
Prosecutor Brent Kempema told the judge that the state intends to indict Lange through grand jury proceedings.
The prosecution expects to file the indictment next week, he told Gering, who set a follow-up hearing for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at the courthouse in Tyndall.
Also Tuesday, the court-appointed defense team filed a motion to hire private investigator Jodi Hoffmann to conduct an investigation into the events surrounding the shootings.
The judge approved the motion.
Lange was present at the courthouse, but did not speak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.