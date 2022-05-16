Barkl Hopes To Bring Agriculture Perspective To County Board

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of profiles on the six candidates seeking Republican nominations for the Yankton County Commission. The primary election is June 7.
NAME: Chris Barkl
FAMILY: I have been farming with my parents near Yankton all my life. I have been married to my wife Olivia since 2017, she is a high school math teacher in Irene.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I graduated from Yankton High School, then the University of South Dakota where I earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting. I went on to get my CPA license, and now run my own tax preparation business. In addition to tax and accounting I farm full time with my family, raising corn, soybeans, wheat, and cattle.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I have been on the Yankton County Planning and Zoning Commission for the last several years, and I am currently the chair of the P&Z Commission. I have also served on the board of directors for the Tabor Lumber Coop for several years.
• Why are you running?
I am running for Yankton County Commission because I bring the perspective of someone involved in agriculture on a daily basis. There has been frustration of people not feeling heard or respected, and I hope that I can change that.
• How will you approach medical cannabis permits and what, if anything, do you believe the County Commission should be doing to prepare for prospective passage of recreational marijuana either in November or beyond?
The current approach of limiting the number of medical marijuana cultivation, production, and dispensary permits and following the state guidance is the best way to start. Since the county receives no sales tax revenue the county should have a significant yearly permit fee, to help pay for any increased county spending associated with marijuana. It would be important to consult with the affected county departments to determine what kind of increased costs would be expected. If or when recreational marijuana is passed, we will have some experience from medical marijuana that we can apply. As with anything new we will have to learn and adjust as we go.
• What is your philosophy on agricultural operations in Yankton County?
Today’s farmers are the best stewards of their land and animals. There’s been a lot of scrutiny of our farmers recently, simply because today’s modern family farms aren’t the same as the farms from 50 years ago. The economics of agriculture demand that the environment is preserved, and animal welfare is a top priority. It isn’t fair that agricultural operations are the most micro-managed businesses at the county level, detailed in more pages of our zoning ordinance than any other industry or land use. Our county’s regulations don’t just affect large confinement buildings; they affect nearly all family farms that make up the largest industry in the county. Having honest and respectful conversations is more constructive than ejecting people from meetings or spreading fear.
• How would you approach infrastructure, especially roads and bridges?
Infrastructure is one of the core responsibilities of the county, so we should allocate any excess funds in the budget to our roads and bridges. When the county considers any major projects such as the sewer district in the lake area it should be weighed against improving our existing infrastructure. With inflation on the rise it is likely that our county budget will be strained further than it already is. We should try our best to make do with the resources we have. In the case that additional taxes are deemed necessary I would insist that it be put to a public vote and include the condition that any tax increase sunset within five years.
• Additional thoughts?
Yankton County is a great place to live, and I hope that I can improve it by being a knowledgeable and respectful addition to the county commission.
