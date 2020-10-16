SIOUX FALLS — A Marty man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Gordon Primeaux, 62, was indicted Oct. 7. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy on Oct. 14 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The indictment alleges that on or about Aug. 22, Primeaux unlawfully assaulted a male victim by repeatedly stabbing him in the chest with a knife.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 20 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release and up to $300 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Yankton Sioux Law Enforcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann M. Hoffman is prosecuting the case.
Primeaux was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial.
A trial date has not been set.
