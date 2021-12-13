Accidents
• A report was received at 4:07 p.m. Friday of a vehicle-versus-stop sign accident on Augusta Cir.
• A report was received at 5:32 p.m. Friday of a non-injury two-vehicle accident on 21st St.
• A report was received at 10:11 a.m. Saturday of an accident on W. 4th St. A speed limit sign was damaged.
• A report was received at 10:48 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run accident on 21st St. A street sign was reportedly damaged.
• A report was received at 6:51 p.m. Sunday of an accident on Capitol St.
• A report was received at 8:16 a.m. Monday of an accident on 5th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:30 a.m. Sunday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of Tooty’s Ave. and Deer Blvd.
