ACCIDENTS
• A report was received at 3:41 a.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident on 25th St. A street sign was down.
• A report was received at 1:07 p.m. Thursday of a non-injury accident on W. 39h St. and Peninah St.
• A report was received at 7:40 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 50 near Highway 314.
• A report was received at 11:22 p.m. of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 50 near 431st Ave.
