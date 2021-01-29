The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) has announced a new educational series for local food producers, Farmers Markets managers and vendors, and others interested in selling direct to consumers.
“We are hosting training for producers to get together over the winter and plan for the summer 2021 season,” Kathleen Rykhus, SDSPA Local Foods System Coordinator said.
The classes will be live, interactive meetings with industry experts delivered virtually, on topics including production, food regulations, marketing, and bringing your product idea from recipe to reality.
“Several Farmers Market managers mentioned the need for more vendors and vendor education as being a priority to them,” Rykhus said. “Farmers Markets in South Dakota are looking for vendors and they want to set new vendors up for success.”
Producers are encouraged to attend Passive Solar Greenhouses with Shannon Mutschelknaus, of Wayward Springs Acres, Aurora. Growers will get an introduction to passive solar greenhouses, and a discussion of a year of operation using passive solar greenhouses in South Dakota. It is presented in association with SDSU Extension Master Gardeners.
Another area of interest was in marketing and merchandising. This series will help markets and develop a plan that will help them adapt to a changing retail environment, and markets will receive individualized assistance to help them make 2021 a success.
The schedule includes:
• “Passive Solar Greenhouses: Grow in the Snow!” with Shannon Mutschelknaus, Wayward Springs Acres, Aurora.
— Part 1 (Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. CT, 6:30 p.m. MT)
— Part 2 (Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m. CT, 6:30 p.m. MT)
• “Marketing for Retail Agriculture” with Eric Barrett, The Ohio State University and Rob Leeds, The Ohio State University (Feb. 11, 6 p.m. CT, 5 p.m. MT)
• “Recipe to Reality” with Jill Gifford, Manager, National Food Entrepreneur Assistance Program, University Nebraska-Lincoln (Feb. 18, 6 p.m. CT, 5 p.m. MT)
• “Marketing in the New Normal” with Martha Sullins, Ag Business Management Specialist, Colorado State University Extension (Feb. 25, 6 p.m. CT, 5 p.m. MT)
The educational classes were scheduled as the result of producer feedback and SDSPA’s South Dakota Farmers Market Chapter Meetings. SDSPA invites local food producers to submit educational training needs to sdspainfo@gmail.com.
Full details of classes and registration information can be found at https://sdspecialtyproducers.org.
