100 Years Ago
Saturday, February 5, 1921
• Gayville High School’s fast basketball team won its 14th straight victory of the present season last night by crushing the Elk Point high school quintet at Gayville by a score of 23 to 2.
• More than a hundred children of the city dressed up in all sorts of weird and grotesque costumes took part in the children’s masquerade party at the Odd Fellows hall last night under the auspices of the Lady Maccabees.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 5, 1946
• Yankton voters will have a chance to mark ballots at a special election next April 2 and if a sixty per cent majority of ballots cast are favorable, the city will issue revenue bonds to the amount of $700,000 for the purchase of the Meridian highway bridge over the Missouri river here in order that, in a few years, the crossing may be made toll-free.
• Criminal attempt believed to have been engineered by an amateur or amateurs here last night set local authorities today on the job of investigating two major break-ins resulting in the theft of cigarettes, a ham and some small tax money from the Red Owl store, and two automobiles from the Ford garage.
50 Years Ago
Friday, February 5, 1971
• The spotlight turns to the South Dakota Senate, where they are to consider a proposed constitutional amendment to lower the voting age to eighteen. A nearly-identical bill was defeated in last year’s election, but members of the State Affairs Committee believe the mood has changed.
• Several Yankton High School graduates have met the admission requirements as second semester students at Yankton College. These local students will begin their Yankton College work in the second semester.
25 Years Ago
Monday, February 5, 1996
• The Bosnian peace mission a half-world away has suddenly hit home. Sgt. 1st Class Donald Dugan, 38, who taught military science at the University of South Dakota from 1992-95, on Saturday became the first American casualty in Bosnia after apparently stepping on a mine.
• While South Dakota has not been a strong presidential magnet, the state has seen 12 Commanders in Chief make 17 official visits throughout the years. And to document those trips to the Rushmore State, Yankton native Greg Nedved has written South Dakota Presidential Trivia, a book filled with 120 questions and answers covering the most significant and most minute aspects of the visits.
