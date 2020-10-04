SIOUX FALLS — A Vermillion woman was sentenced in federal court last week on a charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
According to a press release from the office of United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Pat Aske Win Jones, 32, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Jones was indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) by a federal grand jury on March 3, 2020. She pleaded guilty on June 24, 2020. She was sentenced Sept. 29 by U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol.
The conviction stemmed from incidents beginning on an unknown date and continuing until approximately March 2020.
On May 29, 2019, a vehicle Jones was driving in, for the purposes of transporting methamphetamine, was stopped and searched by law enforcement. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement located over 4,000 grams of methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the Iowa State Patrol. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash prosecuted the case.
Jones was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
