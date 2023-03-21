PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that 13 students graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course, which was held recently in Sioux Falls.
This is the fourth Law Enforcement Training program to graduate from the regional academy held in Sioux Falls. The academy was started in 2020 and is managed by the state Law Enforcement Training program, which is similar to the certification courses held in Pierre. As part of their partnership in the regional academy, the Sioux Falls Police Department contributes adjunct instructors for the program and hosts the program in its facility.
“This LET partnership with the Sioux Falls Police Department has worked very well,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “This effort has helped the Sioux Falls Police Department, as well as those in surrounding cities and counties, get their officers trained to better protect their communities.”
The Sioux Falls program lasts 13 weeks. Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations.
Members of the 185th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement organization included: Victor Allen, Clay County Sheriff’s Office; and Colton Laubach, Beresford Police Department.
