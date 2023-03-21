PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced that 13 students graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course, which was held recently in Sioux Falls.

This is the fourth Law Enforcement Training program to graduate from the regional academy held in Sioux Falls. The academy was started in 2020 and is managed by the state Law Enforcement Training program, which is similar to the certification courses held in Pierre. As part of their partnership in the regional academy, the Sioux Falls Police Department contributes adjunct instructors for the program and hosts the program in its facility.

