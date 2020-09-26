For the third time this week, South Dakota recorded a new high in COVID-19 infections, according to Saturday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, both Charles Mix and Union counties reported double-digit increases in new cases.
The state recorded 579 new infections, which topped the previous daily high of 463 registered Thursday.
Of that total, Charles Mix County saw 11 new infections while Union County added 10 cases. Yankton County recorded nine new cases, snapping a streak of three straight days with double-digit rises.
Two more deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported Saturday, raising the state toll to 218 overall and 51 this month.
Here is a roundup of counties in the Yankton area for Saturday:
• Bon Homme County — 0 new cases (81 overall), 1 new hospitalization (10), 2 new recoveries (67), 0 new deaths (1), 13 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 11 new cases (171), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 0 new recoveries (127), 0 new deaths (0), 44 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (558), 0 new hospitalizations (16), 7 new recoveries (509), 0 new deaths (5), 44 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (81), 1 new hospitalization (14), 2 new recoveries (48), 0 new deaths (1), 32 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 7 new cases (95), 0 new hospitalizations (10), 1 new recovery (60), 0 new deaths (2), 33 active cases;
• Turner County — 6 new recoveries (159), 1 new hospitalization (8), 4 new recoveries (120), 0 new deaths (2), 37 active cases;
• Union County — 10 new cases (394), 1 new hospitalization (29), 7 new recoveries (325), 0 new deaths (7), 62 active cases;
• Yankton County — 9 new cases (402), 1 new hospitalization (19), 12 new recoveries (313), 0 new deaths (4), 85 active cases.
In Nebraska, Knox County reported four new infections (161) and Dixon County added one new case, its 87th. Cedar County’s case count remained unchanged at 80.
South Dakota statistics for Saturday according to the DOH website include:
• Total Cases — 21,133 (+579);
• Active Cases — 3,742 (+235);
• Recoveries — 17,173 (+342);
• Hospitalizations — 1,434 ever hospitalized (+34); 213 currently hospitalized (+19);
• Testing — 260,218 total tests (+3,995); 186,134 individuals tested (+2,187).
In Nebraska, 431 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Friday, along with six new deaths that raised the state’s toll to 468.
Nebraska statistics from the DHHS website were:
• Total Cases — 43,162 (+431);
• Active Cases — 10,456 (-39);
• Recoveries — 32,238 (+464);
• Hospitalizations — 2,276 (+17); 225 currently hospitalized (-6);
• Testing — 595,287 total tests (+5,078); 440,947 individuals tested (+3,344).
