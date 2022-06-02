Special guests will brighten up Yankton’s Market at the Meridian which runs from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. Tabor’s Czech Beseda Dancers, in their brightly colored traditional costumes, will perform around 10:30 a.m., weather permitting, and the Tabor Czech Days Royalty will be there as well.
“Beseda Dancing is one of the most beautiful events during Tabor’s Czech Days celebration each year, and unlike anything you have ever seen,” said Brenda Beran, Royalty Committee chairman.
Czech Days is June 17-18 in Tabor. As many as 10,000 people have attended the two-day celebration. For more information, go to www.taborczechdays.com/ or for daily updates visit Facebook (11) Tabor Czech Days.
On Saturday, Celli’s Giving Lemonade Stand will again be back, along with Monte Gilick providing music. Monte is no stranger to playing in Yankton, but this is his first time at the Market. Plenty of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and crafts can be found. Prairie Roots Produce will have the first CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) boxes of the season on Saturday. Check out their website for how to get involved next year.
