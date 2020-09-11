PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) today released a report that highlights the continuum of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) within South Dakota.
“Individuals with I/DD deserve the opportunity to live in the most integrated setting based on their needs,” said DHS Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh.
Earlier this year, a consultant conducted an assessment of the state’s I/DD services and provided recommendations to strengthen the system.
Based on the recommendations within the report, the state is issuing a request to solicit information from interested providers to establish regional crisis diversion centers in the Sioux Falls and Rapid City area.
“The diversion centers would allow the department to offer regional access to our most intensive level of care which historically has only been available in Redfield. This is an opportunity to serve people closer to home,” Rechtenbaugh added.
The South Dakota Developmental Center will continue to serve the central region of the state with an emphasis on transitional living to assist individuals with becoming more independent and moving to a less restrictive environment.
For the full report and the solicitation for information, visit https://dhs.sd.gov/continuum.aspx.
The regional crisis diversion centers will be certified as intermediate care facilities by the South Dakota Department of Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.