Yankton Community Gardeners will have their chance to rent garden plots on Monday, March 13, at the Physician’s Office Pavilion on the campus of the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, located at 501 Summit in Yankton. This meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium and is for all new gardeners to learn more about the Community Gardens and for new gardeners to make garden plot reservations.
Gardeners are limited to two plots per household; additional plots may become available after early season garden registration. Garden plots will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. They are approximately 12 feet by 18 feet and will be tilled once prior to the gardens opening for the season. The registration fee includes the use of water. The garden is tentatively scheduled for opening in mid to late April, depending on weather conditions and will close on Oct. 15.
