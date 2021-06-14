Turner County: Details Released On Drug, Theft Busts

PARKER — The Turner County sheriff’s office is releasing more information on last week’s four arrests for charges including drugs and stolen property.
After an initial investigation, authorities believe the seizure may include fentanyl, marking at least the second time this year the drug has surfaced in Turner County.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but 50-100 times more potent, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Fentanyl carries a high risk for addiction and dependence.
In addition, fentanyl causes respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or when combined with other substances, especially alcohol, the DEA noted.
“Fentanyl is a dangerous drug that is lethal even to the touch,” the Turner County sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page following a January drug bust.
In addition, authorities have reason to believe at least one of those arrested last week may have ties to area thefts.
On June 8, Turner County Deputy Presley Helm investigated a tip regarding possible stolen property at a rural address in the county. Based on his investigation, Helm applied for and was granted a search warrant for the property.
The sheriff, five Turner County deputies, Viborg police and Centerville police assisted with the search warrant.
During the execution of the initial search warrant, property stolen from Sioux Falls and the surrounding area was recovered. The recovery included an enclosed trailer, flatbed trailer, boat and boat trailer, a motorcycle and several other items.
During the search, authorities located and seized drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Helm applied for and received a second search warrant.
During the execution of the second search warrant, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, baggies, some prescription pills and other similar items.
“Also located on scene were several BB guns designed to look like near-exact replicas of their firearm counterparts,” the sheriff’s office reported.
Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke provided an update on the case.
“After some testing and further investigation, we found that the methamphetamine our office seized tested positive for a mix of methamphetamine and fentanyl,” he said. “The substance will be sent to a laboratory for further testing to verify our initial results.”
The search may have found a link to another case, Luke said.
“Though no catalytic converters were recovered, we believe at least one suspect that was arrested may be involved in some recent catalytic converter thefts,” he said. “However, the investigation is ongoing.”
The Turner County sheriff’s office told the Press & Dakotan that the names of the four arrested individuals aren’t being released at this time.
However, authorities confirmed the following charges against each individual:
• one individual is charged with felony drug possession;
• a second individual is charged with felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• a third individual is charged with felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and felony possession of stolen property;
• a fourth individual was not charged in Turner County but was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, which authorities previously said were from Minnehaha County.
