Horizon Health Care’s Yankton Community Health Center and Dental Services is moving into a new, larger location at 920 Broadway Ave. (the former Slumberland location) to better serve the growing community of Yankton.
Medical care will be available in its new location in August, followed by dental services in September. The last day we will provide care in our current location is Tuesday, June 23.
Beginning Monday, June 29, patients can access care from our Yankton health care team at one of its neighboring clinics in Elk Point (medical) or Alcester (dental).
“We realize this is not ideal for our current patients,” says Mary Honomichl, regional officer manager, “But it’s important that our patients know that services are still available in our neighboring clinics and that we will be back and ready to see them in Yankton soon.”
Horizon has several supportive services available to ensure patients continue to receive care during the transition.
• Yankton Transit will take patients to appointments in Elk Point and Alcester at no charge.
• Gas cards are available to cover the expense of travel if needed.
• TeleHome appointments can be utilized to connect with your provider via video.
The new location will be 14,000 square feet when completed and will feature 12 exam rooms and four dental operatories with space to expand.
“We are very excited about expanding the vital medical, dental and behavioral health services we offer to Yankton and the surrounding area,” says Wade Erickson, Horizon COO & CFO. “This location is a perfect fit that will allow for better visibility, easier access to care and the space needed to meet the growing healthcare needs of the community. We are grateful for the overwhelming support from the community in helping this dream become a reality!”
The new location was made possible through special financing and resources from First Dakota National Bank and the Rural Electric Economic Development (REED) Fund.
Horizon Health Care encourages patients to call 605-260-0310 to schedule an appointment or to ask questions. Medical and dental teams are available to answer calls during regular business hours.
You can visit horizonhealthcare.org/yankton-clinic for more information, updates and for a sneak peek of its new location as they move forward with renovations.
