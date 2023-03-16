Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers in the morning. High 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low 9F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 2:25 am
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
