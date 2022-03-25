SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites preschool through sixth grade students to enter a themed art contest. The entry deadline is May 3. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners.
This year’s contest is inspired by a Siouxland story and by the Center’s mascot “Percy the Pelican.” In the summer of 1804, Capt. William Clark described a huge flock of pelicans on the Missouri River near present-day Siouxland. Young artists are invited to draw their idea of a pelican. Pelican templates will be available at the Center and on its website. Together, all of the submissions will create a “flock” of pelicans.
Art supplies will be available during normal business hours for participants wishing to work on their project at the Center. All participants must complete and include the submission form, available on the website, with their entry.
Students may enter in one of three divisions: pre-school through first grade; second and third grades; fourth through sixth grades. A winner will be chosen from each age division; each will receive a $50 prize. Artwork must be original and submitted by May 3 to the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, Iowa 51103 or to SOlson@siouxcitylcic.com.
For contest guidelines visit www.siouxcitylcic.com/kids/art-contest/. For more information, call: 712-224-5242 or www.siouxcitylcic.com/kids/art-contest/.
