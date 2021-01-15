100 Years Ago
Sunday, January 16, 1921
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 16, 1946
• The state constitution, written 56 years ago, is in great need of revision. Professor Patterson at the State University in Vermillion says most sections are cripplingly outdated, with some sections “as dead as a Dodo.” The university professor suggests that the word “male” be stricken, allowing women to vote in school-related elections. This, as well as many other updates, will be difficult, but “worthy of serious consideration of the people of our state.”
• A quintet of Bucks will battle Coach Joe Quintal’s scrappy Mitchell Kernels at home tomorrow. After dropping last game to Aberdeen Central by one point, the Bucks are looking to raise themselves from the ESD grave to win the coveted “Little Brown Jug” and the ESD Conference.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, January 16, 1971
• The state airplane damaged its underbelly slightly on takeoff from the Norfolk airport Friday afternoon, Gov. J.J. Exon’s office has disclosed. No one was injured in the accident. The accident occurred while aeronautics director Paul Burket and aeronautics pilot John Auer were practicing “touch and go” landings.
• A neighbor, noticing smoke coming from the Floyd Ritts residence Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14, called the fire department. A basket of cobs back of the stove in the kitchen was completely burned and a hole had been burned in the floor. It was scorched along the wall between the living room and kitchen.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, January 16, 1996
• Firefighters battled vast amounts of smoke Monday to put out a fire at 706 Capital in Yankton. One woman and three children were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital, treated and released.
• There were fewer visitors to South Dakota’s parks in 1995, state officials said. Custer State Park remained as the top destination. Close behind Custer as a top attraction was Lewis and Clark recreation area at Yankton. Camping use was up 11 percent.
